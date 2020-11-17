Richmond Hill plans for COVID-19 friendly holiday celebrations

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -With a little less than a week until Thanksgiving, many cities across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are looking ahead to Christmas and what it will look like due to the pandemic. The City of Richmond Hill is still planning to have some activities for people to enjoy.
Although Ford Avenue won’t be filled with people lining the streets for the annual Christmas parade, city officials say they still had to find a way to continue the yearly traditions COVID-19 style.
“Obviously we had to keep in mind the protection of our residents,” says Mayor Russ Carpenter.
But Richmond Hill city leaders say they’re still planning some events for people to enjoy the holiday even if it’s from six feet away, including a drive-thru movie, breakfast with Santa-Zoom style, and much more.
“Holidays in the Hill has been a time-honored tradition for many Richmond Hill families, we even have families that generally watch our live feed for the parade from all around the country because this is home for them," said Dawnne Greene, Richmond Hill city clerk. "We didn’t want to have to cancel all the events and take away the spirit of the season.”
What would’ve been the city’s 25th annual Christmas parade will still happen, just with a friendly twist.
“So our full-blown Christmas parade is now a Christmas car parade through our neighborhoods, very COVID friendly,” says Mayor Carpenter.
Trying to still spread a little holiday cheer through what’s already been a challenging year.
“I think having these events and these opportunities to still connect with one another is so important during the holidays. It can be such a time of joy, but also a time of sadness for some people. Being able to still be a community, still enjoy these activities and this moment together is really important.”
The city says they have postponed the annual chili cookoff for sometime in February or in the spring.
The fire department has also partnered with the downtown development authority to host a toy drive, in place of their annual spring fling, where people bring unwrapped toys in exchange for a gift card to a local restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.