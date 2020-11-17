Savannah mayor warning of COVID-19 spike around holidays

“We have enough appointments available that we can see the volume. We looked at our testing rates over the last several weeks and we built enough appointments to cover what we’ve been seeing weekly, but we also added an additional appointment for each one of those days and so right now we have more than adequate number of appointments. The system that we use for scheduling appointments is pretty easy to use but if you’re not too tech savvy you can call the phone number on our website and someone will make an appointment for you. And so we feel very confidently that we can manage the crowd and yesterday was our first day and we did have a lot of people show up but we were able to move people through efficiently and we feel like we can continue to do that," Dr. Rustin said.