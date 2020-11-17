Savannah mayor warning of COVID-19 spike around holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases are increasing across the U.S.
As several states issue new guidelines and stay at home orders, Chatham County is seeing a slight uptick in cases. Our rolling 7-day average of new cases is up from 28.1 last week to 35.7.
The mayor is doubling down on his call for all Savannians to take this pandemic seriously.
The mayor says while we aren’t seeing a major spike right now, they know it is coming so we must act now.
While he isn’t proposing anything new he says the safety of our community is the top priority. We asked him how they are working to present shutdowns like we are seeing elsewhere.
“That is the entire point. Look at what is happening across the country. Savannah has people who come here from across the country. They come here from places that are hot and our defense is to say lets keep our economy open and going and it’s unfortunate sometimes that some of the businesses and the people who are complaining about it will be the first that will have to close if we change. And again, I am not beyond ordering in and taking my chances in court if I feel that the city’s health is compromised," said Mayor Johnson.
The mayor says best way to ensure our community continues to slow the spread is to socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask. In fact, city council renewed his mask mandate last week through December.
He says this is so important and enforcement will reflect that. They have not only police but the COVID resource team patrolling and while they haven’t issued any tickets, they have distrusted thousands of masks. If fined it could cost you up to $500.
“We’re going to be very serious about that, about holding them accountable. You will see, I think, a more pronounced response to be able to write those tickets. The first step in our order has always been to wear a mask and if you do that we’re fine with it.”
As they work to keep the community safe the mayor pointed out some of our own who are helping fight COVID-19 participating in vaccine trials here in the Hostess City. He said nearly 1,000 residents enrolled through Meridian Clinical Research.
“Savannah really stepped up and their efforts, heroism have made a big difference. This was the largest and arguably the most important trial in the history of 2020, Savannah Georgia, in the world, so I thank and congratulate Meridian Clinical Research, Dr. Paul Bradley, and certainly our heroine Dawn Baker as we move closer to an approved vaccine.”
The mayor did emphasize the significance of changing your holiday plans this year as the virus spreads most at indoor gatherings.
“I know it’s hard to conceive that the holiday for gathering would also be the holiday for distance but I am asking Savannian’s to please, please do things differently this year. Gather separately this year.”
The mayor says we must love our loved ones enough to stay away as we all work together to get the virus under control.
If you want a COVID-19 test from the Coastal Health District, you need to make a appointment ahead of time.
This is a change in the system, but one needed according to health leaders as we continue through the pandemic.
The Coastal Health District is having the same hours and process, the big thing is instead of just showing up here and getting in line, you need to schedule an appointment ahead of time either online or by phone.
Testing will remain free to the public and available for anyone who needs one.
Dr. Chris Rustin says the change came as they plan for the future knowing their assistance from the National Guard could be gone in December.
He says this change allows them to reduce staffing at the Civic Center by about 40 percent and will be more efficient, allowing staff to maintain other public health needs.
Additionally, Dr. Rustin says Chatham County was the only county on the coast not using appointments and they have seen it work well elsewhere.
On average, DPH staff were testing about 1,300 people a week, but will have about 1,600 appointments available.
They feel this is important to make clear as our community transmission rates increase.
“We have enough appointments available that we can see the volume. We looked at our testing rates over the last several weeks and we built enough appointments to cover what we’ve been seeing weekly, but we also added an additional appointment for each one of those days and so right now we have more than adequate number of appointments. The system that we use for scheduling appointments is pretty easy to use but if you’re not too tech savvy you can call the phone number on our website and someone will make an appointment for you. And so we feel very confidently that we can manage the crowd and yesterday was our first day and we did have a lot of people show up but we were able to move people through efficiently and we feel like we can continue to do that," Dr. Rustin said.
Officials say you can make same day appointments and even schedule something minutes ahead of time if a slot remains open.
