Savannah State to hold in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 21 at T.A. Wright Stadium.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. for the Fall Class of 2020.
The school states approximately 315 students will receive master’s, bachelor’s and/or associate degrees.
According to SSU, each student will be allowed to invite a maximum of four guests to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students and guests will be required to wear masks during the event and be given specific instructions about entering and exiting the stadium.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will give the commencement address.
A separate in-person ceremony for the spring Class of 2020 will be held on Dec. 12.
For more information on commencement ceremonies, please click here.
