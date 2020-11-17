S.C. reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 for the seventh time this month. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 17, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 2:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 for the seventh time this month.

DHEC reported 1,088 new confirmed and 58 probable cases of COVID-19. It reported 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884, and 272 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,371,056
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 7,894
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,553 90
Berkeley County 6,416 94
Charleston County 17,865 266
Colleton County 1,338 48
Dorchester County 4,910 99
Georgetown County 2,125 43
Orangeburg County 3,517 131
Williamsburg County 1,393 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-17... by Live 5 News

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

COVID 19 Death Summary 11-1... by Live 5 News



