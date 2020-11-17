S.C. reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 for the seventh time this month.
DHEC reported 1,088 new confirmed and 58 probable cases of COVID-19. It reported 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884, and 272 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.