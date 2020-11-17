SPD investigating shots fired at 37th St., Atlantic Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shots fired call that happened in the area of 37th Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Chief Roy Minter told WTOC shell casings were found in the area and there was property damage to at least one home.
“We’re putting a bunch of pressure not only on ourselves, but on the police chief, on our other elected officials that we need to come together with the community to make it safe," said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett. "We were elected to make this city safe or for individuals to come into the city for a gang violence or what have you. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. When you have 30 days to get yourself together or you got to go someplace else. We’re tired of it.”
