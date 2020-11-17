9 students announced as Savannah-Chatham REACH scholars

By WTOC Staff | November 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 6:05 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was a big day for nine students who learned they’ll have a chance at a college scholarship.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced its REACH scholars. The program is part of a needs-based mentor and scholarship program.

Students sign up and apply to be a part of it. The applications are then looked over by a selection team.

Students must have good grades, behavior, and attendance. They also sign a pledge to be drug-free.

The program specialist for gifted and advanced learning spoke about what this means for families.

“It offers our students a chance to make a dream of theirs come true, by going to college and having part of that financial burden lifted off of them and their families,” Joy Key-Smith said.

School district officials say if the scholars successfully complete the program, they will receive $10,000. It can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.

