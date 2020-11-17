9 students announced as Savannah-Chatham REACH scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was a big day for nine students who learned they’ll have a chance at a college scholarship.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced its REACH scholars. The program is part of a needs-based mentor and scholarship program.
Students sign up and apply to be a part of it. The applications are then looked over by a selection team.
Students must have good grades, behavior, and attendance. They also sign a pledge to be drug-free.
The program specialist for gifted and advanced learning spoke about what this means for families.
“It offers our students a chance to make a dream of theirs come true, by going to college and having part of that financial burden lifted off of them and their families,” Joy Key-Smith said.
School district officials say if the scholars successfully complete the program, they will receive $10,000. It can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.
