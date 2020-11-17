Tuesday: Chilly morning, beautiful afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly sunny and chilly out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s inland, upper 30s to lower 40s on the west side of the Metro and mid to upper 40s downtown and islands.
The forecast remains mostly sunny and seasonably cool today.
Temperatures warm into the upper 60s by noon and peaks in the lower 70s by 3 p.m. in many spots. In addition to sunshine and a dry forecast, humidity remains low and the breeze light.
The temperature, quickly, dips into the 50s after sunset this morning and many begin Wednesday in the upper 30s and lower 40s as even chillier air filters in from the northwest. Wednesday afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A gradual warming trend settles in heading into the weekend.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
