Woman injured in early-morning shooting on Crescent Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after an adult female was shot on Crescent Drive early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. The Savannah Police Department says the female victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Savannah PD or Crimestoppers.
