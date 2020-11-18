Chatham County passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

“Who would have thought in Febuary and early March we would still be sitting here talking about this in the week before Thanksgiving?" asked Dr. Lawton Davis. The Director of the Coastal District continued, saying "I think we all hoped that it would be a short term event that somehow would go away like a typical flu season and obviously that hasn’t been the case so I would say you know we’re our staff has been working overtime literally and people are tired, but they recognize that the services they are providing are extremely important. We’re trying to plug along and keep the faith and keep encouraging people to do the right, the safe things.”