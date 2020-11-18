Chatham County passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has hit an unfortunate milestone: 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and growing. The county is reporting more than 37 new cases since Tuesday.
“Who would have thought in Febuary and early March we would still be sitting here talking about this in the week before Thanksgiving?" asked Dr. Lawton Davis. The Director of the Coastal District continued, saying "I think we all hoped that it would be a short term event that somehow would go away like a typical flu season and obviously that hasn’t been the case so I would say you know we’re our staff has been working overtime literally and people are tired, but they recognize that the services they are providing are extremely important. We’re trying to plug along and keep the faith and keep encouraging people to do the right, the safe things.”
Public health leaders are urging you to not throw in the towel and follow the public health guidelines. This comes as Chatham County surpassed 10,000 cases this week.
Leaders say these numbers are cumulative since the start of the pandemic, so they have watched them climb, but hope we won’t see them increase at rates like we’re seeing across the county.
While the district is seeing an increase of infection leaders say we must work to keep it under control especially as we get colder weather, flu season begins and the holidays approach calling it ingredients for transmission.
“My suspicion is that we will see an increase in numbers soon or shortly after you know Thanksgiving," said Dr. Davis. "I certainly hope not, but if I had to plunk down a nickel bet that’s what I would bet on.”
Dr. Davis says with positive news about COVID-19 vaccine trials the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but we must press on and behave differently until then.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.