City leaders address continuous gun violence happening in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of gunshots rang out on Savannah’s eastside Tuesday night, marking the third day in a row of gun violence in the city. This has become a very common scene for the city of Savannah.
The latest incident happened near 38th Street and Atlantic Avenue. No victims were found at the scene but police say a woman did show up to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday night. They say they believe she may have been at the 38th and Atlantic scene but are still investigating.
A man was taken to police headquarters for questioning in what Chief Roy Minter says was a “suspicious incident,” but would not confirm if it was related to Tuesday night’s shooting.
Mayor Van Johnson addressed the recent gun violence during his weekly update on Tuesday.
“Between January 1st of this year and October 31st, there has been a total of 109 incidents that resulted in injury. These 109 incidents account for 118 victims. Twenty-seven incidents were accidental, meaning there was no intent,” said Mayor Johnson.
Since Sunday, there have been at least five reported shootings, and seven people have had to be treated for gunshot wounds in Savannah. The following is a breakdown of those reported shootings:
City leaders continue to ask witnesses to come forward to help with the investigations.
“We also have an unacceptable number of victims and witnesses who refuse to cooperate with police, and we have no means to compel them to do so. They would prefer to adjudicate this matter in the streets and so then, we expect them to see retaliatory shootings,” said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Johnson also said as of Nov. 15, there have been 26 homicides in the city. This time last year, Savannah had 21.
Anyone with information on these or any other shooting incidents should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
