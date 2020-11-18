Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through the weekend. This will bring much cooler air into Thursday. A coastal trough develops Thursday and may bring some showers to coastal waters. Temps begin to warm by Friday. Another cold front is forecast late Monday. Our next slight rain chance returns Sunday into next week.
Iota is no longer tropical over El Salvador. Heavy rain is still forecast. There is a 20% chance that another area of low pressure will develop in the central Caribbean Sea and move generally to the west. There is a 20% chance of a non tropical area of low pressure to develop between the Bahamas and Bermuda next week. If it does develop it will move to the northeast away from the northeast. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
