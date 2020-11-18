Eagles set for clash with Army

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles have won three consecutive conference games, but will step outside of the Sun Belt this weekend, taking on an opponent with similar tendencies.
Southern will take a visit to West Point, New York Saturday to take on Army, and former Eagles head coach Jeff Monken.
The scouting report on these two squads is pretty easy, both run a version of the triple option offense and both run similar defensive attacks. Both teams even enter with identical 6-2 records.
It’s not exactly the Spiderman pointing meme, but there are plenty of similarities between the Eagles and the Black Knights.
Southern head coach Chad Lunsford says these teams will have a pretty good idea of what the other wants to do, but the Eagles must be able to find an edge.
“They’re going to want to control the ball,” Lunsford said. “We’re going to want to control the ball. Obviously, the defenses have got to be really locked in. I do think the more disciplined, more tough football team will win this game. That’s what we’ve challenged our guys to this week: Can you go up there and be more disciplined and more tough than Army?”
It’ll be a noon kickoff Saturday in West Point. It’s the first meeting ever between Army and Georgia Southern.
