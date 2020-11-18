Group focusing on boosting Hinesville businesses

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Small Business Saturday, a nationwide campaign pushing the public to shop local, starts the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Due to the pandemic, the campaign will look different for some communities.
Making their way down Commerce Street, handing out Green and red stockings stuffed with holiday treats.
“We have put together some bags with some hot cocoa and some tea,” Hinesville Downtown Development Association Main Street Coordinator Jeffrey Potter said.
The Hinesville Downtown Development Authority is starting Small Business Saturday early this year, and they’re hoping you can join in on the holiday cheer.
“Experience that shop small, shop local campaign with some of our downtown businesses.”
Sip and Shop Saturday begins this weekend. Ten local businesses eager for you to stop in.
“We’re going to be social distancing and wearing masks at the time,” Thomas Hill Jewelry owner Thomas Hill said.
If you’re wondering the importance of shopping small, let me just break it down for you all.
HDDA says every $100 spent, $68 of it goes back to the community you live in. “You keep the economy going, the local economy going.”
Operating during the pandemic, t’s been tough, no doubt.
“We’re doing auctions online. We never did that before. We’re having a Win It Wednesday.”
That’s why Thomas Hill says he’s grateful for the HDDA and their assistance throughout.
“People have been really supportive, and it’s been a good time.”
Hinesville Downtown Development Authority also plans to host a Homegrown and Handmade Market every Saturday, an extension of the city’s farmer’s market which got cut short due to the pandemic. They’re hoping that will bring even more people into the local businesses during the holiday season.
