Less than 10 percent of students will remain online in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County school leaders have started to finalize plans for next semester.
You may remember earlier this month when we told you about a survey they sent out to parents and families, trying to determine whether their students would prefer face-to-face learning or e-learning.
When it comes to next semester plans for Bryan county students, district leaders say they didn’t know what to expect when they opened that transfer window the first week of November, but now their results show that less than 10 percent of the district’s student population will be enrolled in online learning.
The remainder of students decided to head back to the classroom for traditional face-to-face learning. Trey Robertson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, says nearly 40 percent of students district-wide are transferring out of e-learning to get back to face to face at both the elementary and middle school levels.
However, change is inevitable as they try to accommodate students learning virtually and those who will be learning face to face-to-face. He says they also had an issue with some e-learning students who weren’t academically successful learning virtually. They sent 380 probation letters to parents and families.
If those students still aren’t academically successful within the next month, they will automatically be enrolled in traditional face-to-face learning.
“Every school at our elementary level is going to go through some sort of change. They might be lucky enough to end up with their same teacher, but there’s going to be a lot of upheaval in changes in classes and there’s going to be several schools where we’re going to be shipping, so to speak, students to other schools, e-learners, because they don’t have enough numbers to house their own students,” Robertson said.
Robertson says Jan. 6 is the start of the new semester. He says they should have a better idea of the students on probation by the end of the week.
He says with the changes they are also giving families last-minute opportunities to change their mind so that they can finalize any additional transfers as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.