Lowcountry businesses hope holiday shopping with help them recover

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Somehow, the 2020 holiday season is already here and if you are feeling lost at the idea of already starting your holiday shopping, there are a few stores that say they can help.
“It has been challenging.”
Businesses in the Lowcountry faced a few challenges this year.
“Really, the impact for local businesses in this economy has been uneven. Some are doing well but many are still really hurting,” Beaufort Chamber President Ian Scott said.
Now, the chamber says they are relying on holiday shopping to bring the local economy back to the level it would normally be at.
“People come here for the things that are different,” Nevermore Books owner Lorrie Anderson said.
Nevermore Books in Beaufort specializes in the weird and fun sides of literature. They say after closing for eight weeks things are pretty much business as usual.
“It seems like it has sort of crept back up to the normal level. Even though it’s not normal times.”
But they have noticed a difference in their shoppers.
“So, we get less of the people that just come in to look at the store.”
They say they aren’t too worried about Crowds during the holidays.
“People don’t want to stand too close to someone else. They want kind of like, they used to gather around the records or in certain areas and they don’t do that unless they come together.”
They don’t have e-commerce. But they say they are helping shoppers by doing curbside delivery and taking orders over the phone
“Shop sooner rather than later.”
They also say shipping is more difficult right now, so shopping early is the best way to make sure you get everything on your list.
“Once the week before Christmas hits, we probably won’t get anything else.”
The chamber just encourages everyone to get out there and shop local.
“If you value local businesses, if local retail adds to your quality of life, go out and support them right now. They need your help.”
