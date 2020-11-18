Physician warns no ‘low-risk encounters’ for holiday travel

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina has confirmed more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. They’re also confirming 22 more deaths.
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise nationally but at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, doctors say, so far, their inpatient numbers are still in the single digits and they are hoping they can keep them that way.
COVID-19 numbers in Beaufort County are going to rely heavily on how people take precautions in the next few weeks. Right now, Beaufort County has 6,585 confirmed cases. That’s nearly 200 confirmed cases in five days.
Additionally, the percentage positive at Beaufort Memorial sits at about 11 percent, up from just a few months ago but lower than its peak in the spring. While those numbers may not seem staggering, Doctor say they are worried they could go up as it gets colder and people head inside.
“Locally, we are still running around 11 percent positive and single digits in the hospital so, we are fortunately still running incredibly low but we are obviously keeping a close eye on this state and the rest of the country because we are worried that could be us next week, next month,” Physician Dr. Kurt Gambla said.
Next week and next month have big traveling and gathering events. Doctors are already sending warnings to those who may be at risk
“There’s no really good safe way to travel or to have travelers where that’s going to be a low risk in counter. That’s going to be a high risk and counter. No matter how you cut it. So, what you could do is think of other ways to celebrate the holidays,” Dr. Gambla said.
Dr. Gambla suggests meeting over Zoom or outdoors.
Doctors say despite COVID-19 numbers coming to plateau in Beaufort, it is still an issue that needs to be taken seriously. And they say for the holidays, they suggest everyone to be as safe as possible.
