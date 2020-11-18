Raffensperger: Ballot rejections over signatures higher, as was number of ballots

In the 2020 primary, 3,266 absentee ballots were rejected for missing or non-matching signatures out of 1,151,371 absentee ballots cast, a rejection rate of 0.28 percent. The lower rejection rate in the general election compared to the primary is likely the result of both parties attempting to help voters cure their absentee ballots pursuant to the process set forth in Georgia statute, the secretary of state said.