Savannah Golf Championship secures sponsorship with The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Golf Championship has secured a sponsor after more than three years of searching.
The Landings Club will be the presenting sponsor of the event it has hosted since 2018. It will now be called The Savannah Golf Championship at The Landings.
The announcement comes with a new five-year agreement to play the event here. The 2021 tournament is set for March 22-28 at The Landings' Deer Creek course.
Also today, the announcement that Savannah is getting a second professional golf tournament. The final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament will also be played at The Landings through 2025. There is also a five-year agreement in place for that event, which will be played in 2021 the week of November 1-8.
