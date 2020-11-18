Wednesday: Brisk, Mostly Sunny “Winter-Like” Weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are pretty chilly this morning. Plan for a temperature in the upper 30s to mid-40s out the door. It’ll be coldest well inland. But, a breeze will make it feel even chillier than what your thermometer says - no matter where you live.
A chilly, mostly sunny day is on-tap. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s by 3 p.m. A mostly sunny, dry forecast persists today.
Temperatures tumble into the 50s this evening under a mostly clear sky and upper 40s by midnight! Grab a jacket if you have evening plans.
We wake up to mid and upper 30s along and west of I-95; 40s closer to the ocean. A gradual warming trend begins Thursday afternoon and carries us into the weekend with a chance of spotty showers later this weekend into next week.
Right now, Thanksgiving is looking relatively mild and mostly dry.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.