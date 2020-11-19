Four teenagers arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A total of four suspects have been arrested in connection with several shooting incidents in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, 18-year-old Jhaquez Stamper and 17-year-old Mykel Banks are facing two counts of aggravated assault. Stamper is also facing traffic charges.
After further investigation, Demonte Graham, 17, and Jason Grant, 17, have also been charged with aggravated assault in connection to these incidents. According to police, Grant was in possession of firearm during his arrest that had previously been stolen in July.
Around 3 p.m. Nov. 16, officers responded to the 600 block of E. 38th Street for a ShotSpotter alert and discovered multiple shell casings and vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire.
About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2200 block of Harden Street after multiple shots were fired. Several vehicles had been struck. A 27-year-old female later arrived at the hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries because of the shooting, according to police.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers responded to the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert with multiple shots fired. An officer, who was in the area and heard the shots, was able to quickly respond and see a vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed.
The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle eluded the officer.
The vehicle was later found abandoned. An 18-year-old female also was dropped off at the hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, according to police.
All three incidents remain under active investigation.
Anyone with information on the incidents should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
