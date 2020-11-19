‘Test before turkey’: McMaster emphasizes COVID-19 precautions over Thanksgiving

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has a new motto for South Carolinians this Thanksgiving: “test before turkey.”
The governor spoke alongside health officials Thursday evening urging residents to take care not to spread COVID-19 over the holiday.
To do that, McMaster said everyone should get tested before meeting family for Thanksgiving, if they plan to gather.
He also said people should host dinners outside, if possible.
“Stay outside, get outside as much as possible if the weather permits because that fresh air is not what the virus likes,” said McMaster.
Cases in South Carolina have surged recently, with more than 1,000 new daily cases reported by DHEC on seven of the past 10 days. The percent of positive tests has also remained extremely high -- hitting 17% on Wednesday.
McMaster added he has no plans to increase restrictions in the state or mandate masks.
“We have not closed we will not close. It’s important for business. It’s important for people to have jobs so that they can support their families,” he explained.
Officials at the press briefing also touched on when a vaccine will be available to the general public here in South Carolina. They say they are expecting it sometime in early to mid-2021.
Watch the full news conference below. (Story continues after video.)
To see the latest trends in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, testing, deaths, and more in South Carolina, scroll down to the Key Indicators Dashboard from DHEC.
Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard.
Data includes information for the current day, previous day, and previous 30 days. That’s used to create trend graphs for the public to quickly see if cases are on trending up or down, as well as the trends in testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.
The majority of the key indicators are currently showing an upward trend.
