Southwest Airlines to offer 5 new routes to Savannah/Hilton Head International

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Southwest Airlines announced five new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International starting March 2021.
The airline will offer the following nonstop flights:
- Two daily to Baltimore/Washington
- One daily to Chicago (Midway)
- One daily to Nashville
- One daily to Houston (Hobby)
- One daily to Dallas (Love Field)
The new routes mean more options and competitive prices for Savannah/Hilton Head International travelers.
“We’re very, very excited. We were excited just to know that we were getting the service, but this is just the cherry on top,” said Lori Lynah, director of Marketing and Air Service Development.
The flights will begin on March 11 with one-way fares starting at $49.
“To know that there are other options available and even if it’s not directly where we want to go and have to make a stop, it just leaves other options open and additional times that might be better than when some of the flights are now,” Hilton Head residents Jim and Cheryl Botwick said.
“I think it makes it more affordable to travel like for people on a budget it’s really affordable and it could help,” passenger Elyjah Delius said.
Passengers say they will look into the flights. Something the industry could use right now.
Local airport officials say they are still about 60 percent down in business from last year. While the holidays will bring in a bit more traffic, they are experiencing a huge loss because of the pandemic and say this news comes at the right time.
“We’re always optimistic and we’re happy to see people traveling and still coming through the airport but we’re all looking for brighter things of course. We’d like to take 2020 off and just move on to 2021 so this really does give you something to look forward to and it’s encouraging,” Lynah said.
Officials say a lot of work will be done now until March when Southwest lands in Savannah like preparing their ticket counter, gates and promoting the new flights. They are already thinking about what else could take off in this new partnership.
Tickets are available now at southwest.com.
