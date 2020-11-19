WTOC raises over $18,000 for Second Harvest’s High Five Turkey Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE - Everyone at WTOC would like to thank those who helped with WTOC’s Day of Giving to support Second Harvest’s High Five Turkey Drive, sponsored by Attorney Ken Nugent.
The money raised for Second Harvest will help feed families in 21 counties across Coastal Georgia.
On Thursday, $18,369 was raised. This exceeds what was raised last year.
Thank you all for making this year’s drive a success. America’s Second Harvest is very thankful.
WTOC is hosting a drive to help those in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The High Five Turkey Drive is on Thursday, Nov. 19, and will benefit America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Instead of food, people are asked to donate virtually this year by clicking here or calling (912) 236-6750.
$25 feeds a family and $12 buys a turkey.
