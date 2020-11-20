3 Beaufort Co. murder suspects captured in Ga.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Three men wanted for a murder at a home in Bluffton have been captured in Georgia.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have arrested 26-year-old Devante White, of Green Pond, 22-year-old Malik White, of Beaufort, and 22-year-old Jamal Coakley Jr., of Dale, in connection to the Monday night shooting death of 45-year-old Timothy Milliken in Westbury Park in Bluffton.
Police found Milliken with several gunshot wounds late Monday night. Witnesses say they saw the suspects take off, and police were able to follow some leads pointing them to Georgia.
With help from the Gwinett County Police Department, the three men were identified and tracked down at a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where police officers located the suspects’ vehicle.
A report states that when officers approached the vehicle, the three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended. Gwinnett County police officers ran a check on the three men and determined that two of the men — Devante White and Malik White — were wanted for felony warrants out of Hardeeville. The third man, Jamal Coakley Jr., was arrested on a separate charge.
The three men now face extradition to Beaufort County for charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
