Beaufort Co. School District reacts to rapid COVID-19 test announcement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is urging South Carolinians to get tested before Thanksgiving.
The Governor will also soon be issuing an executive order that’ll ensure all of the South Carolina public schools get COVID-19 testing kits. This announcement came days before the schools head into their fall break.
In Governor McMaster’s press conference he says he wants all schools to be open and operating safely. In doing so, he’s adding another layer of protection that’ll allow students and staff to get tested on a regular basis.
Governor McMaster says in the coming days he will be directing the Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide every school district with COVID-19 testing kits. McMaster says every school will have “plenty of kits,” however an exact number hasn’t been announced.
McMaster says it’ll be up to the parents to decide if their child gets tested and consent forms will be required. Beaufort County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Frank Rodriguez says he’s looking forward to additional guidance from DHEC on how these tests will be administered in the schools, but that it’s another great effort to keep everyone safe.
“I think really the intent behind it is to keep everyone safe along the way and to be able to improve any measures that are out there to protect people. Our goal is to maintain our schools open and to keep instruction going for students and to increase the number of days our students are receiving that face-to-face instruction,” said Dr. Rodriguez.
Superintendent Dr. Rodriguez says as students and faculty go to fall break it’s imperative that they continue to follow guidelines and wear their masks.
