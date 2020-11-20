Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through the weekend. A coastal trough continues into Saturday and may bring some showers to coastal waters. Temps will be above average into next week. Another cold front is forecast Monday with cooler temps Tuesday. Our weather looks to be unsettled for Thanksgiving with warm temps and a chance for showers.
The tropics are quieting down. There is a 20% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop between the Bahamas and Bermuda next week. If it does develop it will move to the northeast away from the US. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a coastal shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly with a 10% chance for a coastal shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.