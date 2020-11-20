Feed the Boro will continue for Thanksgiving despite pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro project to feed the needy each Thanksgiving will continue despite the pandemic.
This parking lot at Statesboro High will be unusually packed for a Saturday morning. Organizers of the annual Feed the Boro meal say they knew they couldn’t do what they’ve done for decades on Thanksgiving Day.
But for the number of families struggling this year in the community, they knew they had to do something.
The annual holiday meal for the needy traditionally feeds thousands with a fresh cooked Thanksgiving meal, delivered to their door. Don Poe from the Feed the Boro committee says they’ll do a food drop this year where they distribute groceries that will feed a family of four for almost a week.
“You’ve got so many people laid off work, out of work, extra costs from daycare, taking care of other things, we knew the need would be tremendous,” said Poe.
They have enough food for one thousand families to distribute Saturday. They’re asking people to open the trunk or hatch of their car so volunteers can set the coxes inside without any contact. He says they’ll be distanced and taking all the precautions they haven’t worried about in previous years.
“We knew we could not ask 300 to 400 volunteers to come together on Thanksgiving Day and stand shoulder to shoulder with people they may or may not know.”
He says the local BiLo store and Second Harvest Food Bank will help them help families this year for more than just one meal.
Don says they’ll officially kick off at 9 a.m., but he expects people to start lining up long before that. So he encourages folks to get here early.
