Georgia Secretary of State officially certifies 2020 election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says it has certified the results for the 2020 General Election.
On Friday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”
The hand count stemming from a mandatory audit reaffirmed that Democrat Joe Biden won the state of Georgia.
The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website by clicking here.
