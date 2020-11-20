“A Gracious Christmas” Goes All Virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get your Christmas shopping done and help a good cause, all while staying safe at home. First Presbyterian Church of Savannah is holding its event, A Gracious Christmas, completely virtually this year.
There will be a sale of local artisan goods, as well as an auction of more exclusive items and experiences. Event chair Beth Longley shared one way they’re hoping to maintain the same experience of past years.
“We really wanted to keep the feel as much like it has been the last few years minus the luncheon, but we’ve always had speakers and the marketplace that I’ve talked about. And so we’ve had some of the people that would’ve been speakers film some in person tutorials for kits, and we’ll include those with the items.”
The sale of local artisan goods continues through November 30. The silent auction kicks off at noon on November 20 and continues through noon on November 30. All of the proceeds this year will go to Urban Hope, which provides meals, programming and educational development to children in need in Savannah.
