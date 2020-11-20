How to Make Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is nothing better after a nice holiday meal then a fresh out of the oven, homemade pie! if you’re still finalizing your Thanksgiving menu, Chef David from Perry Lane Hotel has the recipe for a Maple Pecan Bourbon pie.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Pie Crust
1 1/3 cup All Purpose Flour
1 stick butter (cold and diced)
1 egg yolk
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp salt
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
½ cup ice water (strained)
In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt.
Using a the paddle attachment, cut in butter. Mix until butter chunks are the size of large peas (be careful not to over mix)
Whisk egg, water and vinegar together and slowly add into flour mixture on low speed.
Stop mixing just before fully combined. Finish the rest of the way by hand.
**If you “knead” it like bread, or overwork it, it will make for a tougher crust by getting rid of the nice pockets of fat that make it tender and flakey
Store dough mixture covered with plastic wrap in refrigerator. Let cool at least one hour before use.
Use your rolling pin to gently press the pie crust out into a large circle. Always start at the center of the crust and work outwards. You want your crust to be thin, and a little larger than the size of your pie tin.
**tip: use bread flour to roll out dough. Its less sticky than regular AP flour.
Use a butter-knife or kitchen scissors to trim any large overhang of pie crust, if needed. It’s nice to have about 1/2 inch of excess crust sticking over the edge. Fold the excess crust back and under the outer edge of crust to create a nice “thicker” pie crust border. Crimp it with your fingers, if you want.
**save the extra crust to make decorative touches. Roll out and use desired cookie cutter for accents.
Line the pie crust with parchment paper and use pie weights (dried beans work well if you do not have pie weights)
Pre-bake the crust at 325 for approx. 20 minutes until just golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside.
Bourbon Pecan Filling
12 eggs
¾ cup maple syrup
2 cups sugar
¼ cup bourbon (we prefer Savannah Bourbon)
2 tsp salt
1 tbsp vanilla extract
¾ cup butter (browned)
3 cups pecans (halves or pieces)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees conventional 325 for convection
Using a blender or mixer, blend together all ingredients except the pecans until emulsified. Its alright if mixture separates, just be sure to whisk together before baking.
Line the bottom of the crust with Pecans.
Pour filling into formed pie crust until the pecans reach the bottom of the crimp.
Bake until filling is set (45-60 minutes).
You’ll know its set if you press gently on the center and it feels solid to the touch and no liquid squeezes out.
