Lowcountry veterans laid to rest

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - From Charleston to Beaufort, strangers are making sure four Vietnam War veterans are not forgotten.
The soldiers remains were never claimed. Friday, they were laid to rest with a proper burial and memorial service.
Four Vietnam War veterans were given a proper burial as fellow veterans and members of the community watched to pay tribute to the men for their service.
“It’s something that more of us should do, I think, is to pay more respect to our fallen especially when people don’t have family,” said spectator Buddy Wilson.
The four American heroes have no known family members.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Richard W. Green and Navy Petty Officer Samuel J. Miller were identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and Army Corporal Nathan Goldin and Army Specialist Phillip Michael Flies were identified by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
“We end up finding out the hard way, from the coroner, that we’ve lost one of our own,” said Doug Hart with Beaufort Chapter 12 Disabled American Veterans.
Vietnam Veteran Doug Hart says he and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 in Beaufort, always try to come stand for those who don’t have anyone to accompany them. Hart says the outpouring of support at Friday’s ceremony was amazing.
“There is so much more respect for our veterans. I see it every day.”
The veterans were given a proper escort by the Dorchester County, Charleston County and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Offices. All four urns were displayed with flags. This was followed by a flag presentation and flowers laid one-by-one in a forget-me-not ceremony to close out the service.
“In a death, they deserve the best final resting place that can be offered and I think Beaufort National really tops the list in our state,” said Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
“It was a right and a fitting send away for these gentleman,” said Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.