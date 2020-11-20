Savannah florist thanking healthcare heroes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Miami couple was set to tie the knot in Savanah on Saturday.
However, as we’ve seen, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many weddings.
The last-minute cancellation left the wedding florist wondering what to do with the floral arrangements.
“We’ve been planning this wedding for almost a year and a half,” said Andrea Harper, owner of Gray Harper Florals.
Rick Abella and Marcelle Ulvert had plans of bringing South Florida to Savannah, with a tropically-inspired wedding.
The trip to the altar is now canceled due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19, leaving Harper with a huge order of blooms.
“We just really didn’t want it to go to waste,” she said. “So we contacted Memorial Hospital, and we will be donating all of them to the nurses.”
It’s a small act of compassion for those who show the greatest amount every day.
“It’s been a lot of work for us to take care of those patients, and to really provide a safe and therapeutic environment for them,” said Chief Nursing Officer Todd Isbell.
A group of nurses stood outside Memorial Hospital, as Harper unloaded 40 bouquets.
“These flowers are going to make a beautiful addition to our break rooms,” said Isbell.
A subtle reminder that even in the darkest days, hope can grow with just a little bit of sunshine.
“It is the little things that make life really good,” Isbell said.
