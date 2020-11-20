Savannah HHI Intl. Airport officials expect 50% drop in travel for holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traveling for the holidays will not be the same this year.
In fact, the CDC is recommending that people stay home and avoid traveling for Thanksgiving and only spend time with people in their household.
Airport officials say they’re expecting 50 percent less traffic this year compared to last year. People we spoke with say they’re still traveling for the holidays, but they’ll be taking precautions.
A spokesperson for the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport says for Thanksgiving and Christmas week, they’re expecting about 30,000 people departing and arriving.
“Normally we would advise that you get here a couple hours before flight time during the busy holiday season and even in the busy time during the summer but even now, I would recommend 90 minutes that way you have plenty of time to find a parking spot, get dropped off on the curb side, get through security,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
Lynah says all airlines and TSA have mask policies in place.
She also says COVID-19 protocols have increased since the beginning of the pandemic and they’re following all CDC recommendations. Airline passengers say their holiday plans look different this year and are doing what they can to stay safe.
“I’m trying to do the best I can to just stay safe. You see I have on my two masks on so I’m just trying to do that. But things cannot stop just because something is going on. I just have to take the proper precautions,” said Quanika Walker who is traveling for the holidays.
Others switched up their Thanksgiving plans this year and are having a smaller gathering instead.
“I usually go to San Diego. I have a lot of family there. However, I’ve got family members that are high risk and my family really discouraged me from traveling and coming to visit because they were very concerned, so I decided to come to South Carolina instead,” said Claire Palmer who is traveling for the holidays.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport says flights will still be somewhat full.
They also say passengers should expect a smooth trip since fewer people will be traveling for the holidays this year.
Both passengers we spoke with also say the airlines and airports are taking COVID-19 precautions as well.
