Warmer, mostly dry heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures aren’t quite as cool this morning with lows ranging from the low 50s inland to about 60 degrees closer to the coastline.
There are a few clouds overhead, but most of us will remain dry. There is a coastal trough just offshore that is assisting in producing isolated showers over the water, but a few of them may sneak over coastal neighborhoods, right along the beaches.
Tybee Tides:5:46AM 1.4′ I 12:16PM 8.4′ I 6:35PM 1.5′
We’ll remain mostly sunny throughout the day with a northeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour. The best chance for a brief shower is right along the coast. The weather will be nice if you have to get out of the office at lunchtime, temperatures will be around 70 with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Comfortable weather continues into our Friday evening with upper 60s around just after sunset. The weather won’t impact any high school football game or any other evening plans!
This weekend is looking good weather-wise. Morning temperatures return to the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid 70s. Although there will be a few passing clouds, rain chances remain pretty slim through the weekend thanks to high pressure that is camping out overhead.
Monday morning starts out dry with lows near 60 degrees, we’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s ahead of a front. Cooler air filters in overnight into Tuesday, dropping lows back to the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs near 70.
Slighter warmer air moves back in on Wednesday ahead of another front expected to move in late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible along this front, including the chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 70s. No need to cancel any outdoor dining plans!
Tropics: There is a broad area of low pressure situated between the Bahamas and Bermuda with a 20% chance of developing subtropical characteristics over the next five days. This system will move toward Bermuda through the middle of this coming week. Local impacts are not expected.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.