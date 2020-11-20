For 11th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,479 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 11th time in November that total was over the thousand mark.
The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for eight out of the last nine days.
DHEC also reported 82 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and five probable deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths was in Georgetown County in an elderly patient.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949, and 282 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
