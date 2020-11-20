Troopers: 1 dead after fatal Colleton Co. crash.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a car crash in Colleton County.
Troopers say they first responded to a crash on U.S. 21 near Shiloh Loop Road at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
SCHP says the driver of Saturn Sedan was traveling south down U.S. 21 when it veered off the road to the left, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver was the only person in the car and troopers say the driver is dead.
For more information on the deceased, SCHP says to contact the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
