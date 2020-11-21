A few showers are possible Sunday morning!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today’s weather has been absolutely gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine for many of us!
Temperatures drop into the 60s after sunset, with cloud cover beginning to increase. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise, but some roads will be damp early Sunday morning!
Tybee Tides: 7:33PM 1.7′ I 1:23AM 7.2′ I 7:45AM 2.2′
We’ll be watching overnight showers develop offshore before progressing toward the coast early Sunday morning. These light showers will then progress inland through the morning, lingering into the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. What’s left of these showers will dissipate Sunday evening, as a front approaches from the west.
Patchy fog is possible Monday morning with morning lows in the mid 50s away from the coastline. A cold front will move overhead, but it won’t bring any rain with it. Highs top out in the lower 70s on Monday, but cooler air begins to advect in overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the coolest morning out of the next week, with inland lows dipping into the lower 40s along with mid 40s in the Savannah metro. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Warmer air moves back in on Wednesday with highs back in the mid 70s. Another front moves in late Wednesday into Thursday, which could bring in showers and a storm or two. The rain shouldn’t wash out any Thanksgiving plans, but could damped roads for folks traveling across the region Wednesday into Thursday. If you are planning on eating your Thanksgiving meal outside, I would still go ahead with those plans! Highs Thanksgiving afternoon will be in the mid 70.
Partly cloudy skies hold heading into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tropics:
Hurricane season finally seems to be winding down, but we still are monitoring one area of interest. A broad area of low pressure north of the Bahamas only has a 10% chance of developing into a subtropical system over the next five days. This system will likely move east of Bermuda before a cold front picks it up during the middle of the week. We won’t see any local impacts here in the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
