NFL athlete gives back to Carver Village neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Former Jenkins Warrior and New Orleans Saint Anthony Lanier II handed out more than 200 turkeys and bags of fresh vegetables to those in his old neighborhood on Saturday.
The produce came from black-owned Joseph Fields Farm, and were distributed through his foundation to people in his old neighborhood.
He said he knew it was important this year more than ever.
“Just knowing that everybody is going through a lot with COVID-19 right now, and so I wasn’t able to do my football camp as I usually do, so it just meant a lot to me to go ahead and give back to the community, and not stop the train that we already have rolling, and bring everybody together, even though we keeping our six feet of distance apart, but we just want to make sure that we made everybody understand that we’re still behind each other, and we’re still fighting for each other,” Lanier said.
He also added that he hoped for the kids in his old neighborhood, his actions would speak louder than his words.
“What I’m doing is- we’re leading by example, so I’m showing them how I do it, and that’s why we had, you know, a certain number of people who could come out here and that’s the biggest thing I wanted- I wanted children out here to be able to understand what we’re trying to do for the community.”
Lanier was also presented with a key to the city for his work with his Undefeated Warrior Foundation.
