Senator Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed COVID-19 test results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A statement obtained by CBS states that Senator Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed COVID-19 test results.
A press release from campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson says the senator took two test COVID tests on Friday. Her rapid test results were negative, clearing her to attend events she had scheduled for Friday. Results from her PCR test came back positive.
The senator was retested Saturday morning. Those results also came back as inconclusive. Further comment is available below.
Reverend Raphael Warnock, her opponent in Georgia’s upcoming runoff election, tweeted a statement in response to the news, wishing her well.
