Spotty Sunday showers, drier start to the work week

Patchy fog is possible Monday morning with morning lows in the mid 50s away from the coastline. A cold front will move overhead, but it won’t bring any rain with it. Highs top out in the lower 70s on Monday, but cooler air begins to advect in overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the coolest morning out of the next week, with inland lows dipping into the lower 40s along with mid 40s in the Savannah metro. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.