For 12th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,530 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 12th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.
The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for nine out of the last ten days.
DHEC also reported 60 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and 18 probable deaths.
Two of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County and Charleston Charleston, respectively.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645, probable cases to 12,373, confirmed deaths to 3,974, and 300 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.