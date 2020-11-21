Two Lowcountry football teams bring home SCISA titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was state championship Saturday in the Palmetto State, as the South Carolina Independent School Association played their state football games at Charleston Southern, and it was a Lowcountry sweep.
In the early game, Hilton Head Christian Academy beat Carolina Academy 42-14 in the 2A game to win their first state championship since 2012. In 2019, they lost in an overtime heart-breaker, but in 2020, they finished with a perfect 12-0 record.
“We’ve been working for this moment, and I don’t know- I don’t even know what to say, it’s probably one of the best moments of my life right now,” said J.P. Peduzzi, HHCA’s senior quarterback, to LowCo Sports.
Jackson Lanier, an Eagles senior, echoed Peduzzi.
“All I feel is great joy and pride for all the seniors that we just went out and won that game for. We played that game for the seniors, and we came out on top.”
Senior wide receiver, Cameron Strickland, remembered how close they had been last season.
“A lot of stuff is going through my head. I’m just glad we won. We finally got it done, because last year was a big upset, but I’m glad this year we got it done.”
The late game pitted Thomas Heyward Academy against Lee Academy for the 1A title.
The Rebels won 46-14, cruising to their third-straight state championship, and an 11-1 record.
“It’s an indescribable feeling. I’m blessed to be able to feel it three years in a row,” senior quarterback Peyton Bennett said.
Senior tackle and guard, John Hewlett says the future for the Rebels is bright.
“It’s awesome, I can’t put it in words. It’s just an excitement, it’s just all these emotions built up in one, and you just get to let them out,” Hewlett said to LowCo Sports. “It’s my last game at Thomas Heyward, but I know that these boys that I mentored the past four years, past three years- they’re going to do great things.”
