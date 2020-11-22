Bicyclist killed after crash in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -A 53-year-old man is dead following an accident in Hinesville Sunday night.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was riding a bike across Highway 84 from the Chevron gas station to Kacey Drive.
“He was struck by a vehicle, and then he was also struck by another vehicle as one vehicle was trying to avoid a vehicle,” said Corporal Michael Ramirez. He continued, saying one of the cars was “a witness vehicle that had stopped.”
Police say it’s still too early to determine if there will be criminal charges, as the investigation is still ongoing.
