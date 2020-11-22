Foggy Monday morning ahead of a sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us will remain dry this evening, but there are a few light showers around the coast. We’ll remain mostly dry overnight, but patchy fog is likely Monday morning with morning lows in the mid 50s away from the coastline.
Tybee Tides: 8:50AM 1.9′ I 2:59PM 7.3′ I 9:25PM 1.5′
A cold front will move overhead, but it won’t bring any rain with it. Highs top out in the lower 70s on Monday with plenty of sunshine!
We’ll begin to notice the cooler air move in early Tuesday, when morning lows drop to the lower 40s inland and mid 40s around the Savannah metro. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Warmer air moves back in on Wednesday with highs back in the mid 70s. The first half of Wednesday looks mostly dry, which is good news for folks planning to travel ahead of Thanksgiving. A front moves in early Thursday, which could bring in showers and a storm or two.
The rain shouldn’t wash out any Thanksgiving plans, but could dampen roads for folks heading to Thanksgiving lunch. If you are planning on eating your Thanksgiving meal outside, I would still go ahead with those plans! Highs Thanksgiving afternoon will be in the mid 70.
Partly cloudy skies hold heading into the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Friday and Saturday. If you’re missing the cooler air, it looks like it will return as we flip our calendars to December. Some long-range data is even suggesting the potential for our first widespread freeze in about ten days. Stay tuned for updates!
Tropics:
Hurricane season finally seems to be winding down, but we still are monitoring one area of interest. A broad area of low pressure north of the Bahamas only has a 20% chance of developing into a subtropical system over the next five days. . We won’t see any local impacts here in the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire!
