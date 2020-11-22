Lion’s Club kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas tree lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Christmas is still about a month away, but many have already started picking out the perfect tree.
The Savannah Lion’s Club held their 40th annual Christmas tree lot on Saturday. The club’s president says the money they make goes directly back into the community.
“The families are so special, they come out with the children,” says Lion’s Club President Sherri Forbes. “It’s so funny the children say ‘hey dad, I like this tree, and dad says no, I like this one.’ It’s just fun to watch the families pick out that perfect tree and the glimmer in the children’s eyes and just to see the happiness that we bring to families.”
Forbes says the proceeds help support organizations like the Salvation Army, HUGS, Second Harvest and many more. She says they love being a part of family traditions and building relationships throughout the years.
