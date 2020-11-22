Reverend Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia’s Senate runoff is just over six weeks away. Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock held a campaign rally in Liberty County Sunday afternoon.
State Representative Al Williams of Midway invited Warnock to speak to a large group of Liberty County citizens. Warnock addressed what he hopes to accomplish if he should win a seat on the Senate.
He says he wants to focus on access to health care, taking care of veterans, and criminal justice reform. Although this is his first time running for office, Warnock says he has always advocated for his community.
“The problem with our politics right now is that the politics is too much about the politicians,” said Rev. Warnock. “As long as we’re thinking about the politicians, rather than the people, I think we’ll remain divided.”
Warnock is running against incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the runoff. That’s happening January 5.
The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
