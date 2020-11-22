Savannah residents receive grants for home improvements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -WTOC told you in October about dozens of residents asking Savannah’s District 3 alderwoman for help regarding issues inside their homes.
Homeowners in Savannah Gardens say these issues like mold and broken HVAC units stem from negligence when the houses were built. They say they’ve gone for months without heating or air.
Alderwoman Wilder Bryan says the subdivision was contracted out by the city through Mercy Housing and that the residents had been wronged by the contractors using “substandard material.”
Mercy Housing is an affordable housing organization for first-time homeowners. Wilder Bryan says she’s negotiated with Mercy Housing and city partners to come up with a solution. The solution is for about 50 residents who will get a $5,000 grant that they can use to replace their heating and air conditioning units without ever having to pay it back.
“People are on a fixed income and we don’t want to scare them off to not want to own homes in Savannah,” said Alderwoman Wilder Bryan. “Now I think we have some homeowners who are going to enjoy the holidays knowing that that’s been resolved.”
The alderwoman says she will continue to be the voice for the people in her district because that’s what they voted her in to do.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.