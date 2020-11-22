For 13th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

For 13th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,066 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 13th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 22, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 1:35 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,066 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 13th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.

The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for ten out of the last 11 days.

DHEC also reported 13 probable cases, 9 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 193,787, probable cases to 12,508, confirmed deaths to 3,982, and 301 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina2,521,063 2,521,063
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 8,394
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,691 91
Berkeley County 6,519 96
Charleston County 18,168 267
Colleton County 1,360 48
Dorchester County 4,995 101
Georgetown County 2,163 44
Orangeburg County 3,569 132
Williamsburg County 1,411 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1122 COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-22-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

1122 COVID19-Death-Summary-11-22-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.