For 13th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,066 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 13th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.
The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for ten out of the last 11 days.
DHEC also reported 13 probable cases, 9 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 193,787, probable cases to 12,508, confirmed deaths to 3,982, and 301 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
