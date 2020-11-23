Annual Toys for Tots drive underway; bring donations to WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Toys for Tots drive is underway.
WTOC has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect new and unwrapped toys for all ages to spread some holiday cheer.
If you want to donate, just bring your toys to WTOC. You can place your donations in the boxes up front. You can also order presents online and have them shipped to WTOC at 1511 Chatham Center Drive - Savannah, Ga 31405.
All toys collected at WTOC will stay locally.
For more Toys for Tots information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.