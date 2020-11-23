2 arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police arrested two people they believe are connected to a string of armed robberies that happened on Sunday.
Officers responded to more than five reports of armed robberies between 1 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at various convenience stores. Police say that during each robbery, an older black man armed with a gun demanded money. He then fled in an older model silver sedan.
Detectives were able to locate the car and, after a brief pursuit, detained two suspects. They have been identified as 59-year-old Anthony Hamilton and 21-year-old Cazmonea White.
Hamilton was charged with five counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and White was charged with four counts of party to a crime and possession of a controlled substance (crack).
